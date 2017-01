Police evacuated two Jewish community centers in the Miami area over possible threats Monday morning, according to CBS.

Around 11 a.m., about 300 kids were evacuated from the Dave & Mary Alper Jewish Community Center in Miami. Officers say someone called in a threat to the Miami Beach Jewish Community Center around 10:45 a.m. A handful of people were evacuated there. Miami-Dade Police say they are unsure if there is a connection between the threats.

