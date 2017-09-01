Miami JCCs evacuated after bomb threats

2 Miami JCCs evacuated after receiving bomb threats. Hundreds of children among the evacuees.

Police evacuated hundreds of people, mostly children from two Jewish Community Centers (JCC) in the Miami area of South Florida Monday morning CBS Miami reported.

About 300 children were evacuated from the Dave & Mary Alper Jewish Community Center at approximately 11:00 AM Monday morning, following a bomb threat towards the building.

Police are currently conducting a sweep of the building to determine if it is safe.

A number of people were evacuated from another JCC in Miami only a few minutes earlier.

The Miami Beach Jewish Community Center was evacuated at about 10:45 a.m following another bomb threat made to operators at the facility. Police are conducting a sweep of that building as well.

The Miami-Dade Police stated they are unsure if there is a correlation between both threats.