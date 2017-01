A military court sentenced Muhmad Abu Shahin, the terrorist who murdered Danny Gonen Hy"d (may G-d avenge his blood) in June 2015 near Dolev in the Binyamin region, to two life sentences.

The terrorist was also convicted of the attempted murder of Netanel Hadad, who was also wounded in the attack.

The terrorist is also ordered to compensate families of victims 3.5 million shekels.