Terrorist who killed Danny Gonen gets two life sentences

Terrorist who killed Danny Gonen in June 2015 gets two life sentences for murder and attempted murder.

An Israeli military court on Monday sentenced the terrorist who murdered Danny Gonen 19 months ago to two life terms, an IDF spokesman said.

The Judea military court also ruled that Mohammad Abu Shahin must pay Gonen's family 3.5 million shekels ($910,000, 860,00 euros) in compensation for the June 19, 2015 killing, a statement said.

Abu Shahin was also convicted of 13 counts of attempted murder for a series of shootings between April 2014 and July 2015 targeting Israeli civilians and security forces, the statement said.

The court said Abu Shahin targeted "soldiers and civilians solely because they were Jewish" and recommended Abu Shahin should not be pardoned and his sentence should not be shortened.

Israel's Shin Bet internal security agency said Abu Shahin belonged to an armed group linked to Palestinian Authority Chairman Mahmoud Abbas's Fatah party.

Gonen was hiking with a friend near the Binyamin region town of Dolev, and stopped to help out when a passing Arab asked for water. The Arab then shot Gonen and attempted to shoot his friend, Netanel Hadad, who was wounded in the attack.

Abu Shahin was arrested in July 2015, and the army demolished his home several months later.