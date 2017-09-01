'We'll continue to build and be built in Jerusalem'

Chairman Avi Dichter of the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee has called Sunday's truck attack in Jerusalem "hard to view" and "inconceivable".

Dichter noted, "Just a few days ago I was standing nearby with members of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the European Parliament and explained to them the absurdity of calling to return to Jerusalem to the line of [19]67. I stressed to them, while they watched the landscape of Jerusalem, that the soldiers saw just before the attack, that in this city more Jews live today outside the lines 67 than in the west of the city." With words of condolence for families of the murdered and hopes for recovery of the wounded, he concluded, "and we will continue to build and be built in Jerusalem."