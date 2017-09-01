'No comparison between truck attack and Azariya case'

Soldier Noam Kadar, who was an eyewitness to the truck attack that took the lives of friends on Sunday, has appealed to the public not to believe what she called baseless reports on the incident.

Writing on Facebook about linking the incident with Elor Azariya's manslaughter conviction, she said, "None of you should compare a semitrailer going 100 kilometers [63 miles -ed] an hour to a terrorist who lies neutralized. Nobody was afraid to shoot for a moment. People were afraid of being run over because there was an obsessed terrorist with murder in his eyes."