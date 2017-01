The Palestinian Authority has not issued a condemnation of the fatal truck attack committed on Sunday by 28-year-old Fahdi Ahmad Hamdan Al-Kanbar of eastern Jerusalem.

The PA's official WAFA news agency sufficed with the shortest of briefs in which the terror attack was described as a "ramming operation" and "an Al-Quds [Jerusalem] operation" in which four soldiers were killed and the one who carried out the ramming operation "fell in battle."