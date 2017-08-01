The funeral for 20-year-old Second Lieutenant Shira Tzur of Haifa is scheduled for 2pm on Monday in her hometown's military cemetery.
Tevet 10, 5777 , 08/01/17
Shira Tzur to be buried in Haifa
The funeral for 20-year-old Second Lieutenant Shira Tzur of Haifa is scheduled for 2pm on Monday in her hometown's military cemetery.
Tzur is one of four soldiers who were murdered in Sunday's truck attack in Jerusalem.
