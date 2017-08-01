18:30 Reported News Briefs Tevet 10, 5777 , 08/01/17 Tevet 10, 5777 , 08/01/17 Galant: Send those involved in the attack to Syria The diplomatic-security cabinet is meeting to discuss Sunday's terror attack in Jerusalem. Referring to the resistance of the Attorney General to the expulsion of families of terrorists, Minister of Housing Yoav Galant told Israel Defense Forces Radio, ahead of the meeting, "Legislation and the law should help the country to exist. It is our duty to bring about that anyone who fights against Israel while receiving Bituach Leum (national insurance) of the State of Israel will not be here. Not him, not his family. And not to expel them to Gaza, but to Syria." Read more



