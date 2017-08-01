Border Guards surround home of vehicle terrorist

Border Guards are operating in the Jabel Mukaber neighborhood of eastern Jerusalem.
They have surrounded the home of the terrorist who used a vehicle to murder four soldiers and wound 13 others.
