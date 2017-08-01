The victims of Sunday's vehicle attack were soldiers touring Jerusalem from Training Base 1 as part of the "Sunday Culture" program.
There were hundreds of soldiers who visited the area as part of an educational tour with guides from Yad Ben Zvi.
|
15:14
Reported
News BriefsTevet 10, 5777 , 08/01/17
Victims were soldiers touring for "Sunday Culture"
The victims of Sunday's vehicle attack were soldiers touring Jerusalem from Training Base 1 as part of the "Sunday Culture" program.
There were hundreds of soldiers who visited the area as part of an educational tour with guides from Yad Ben Zvi.
Last Briefs