The Yesh Atid party announced on Thursday that it will support Likud party efforts to to oust Member of Knesset (Joint Arab List) who is suspected of smuggling cellular telephones to security prisoners.

The move follows the announcement by Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit that he will seek an indictment in the case. It brings to 70, the number of signatures in hand out of 90 required to oust Ghattas.