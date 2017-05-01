Arab MK indicted for aiding Hamas

The Attorney General has decided to formally charge disgraced Joint List MK Basel Ghattas, who stands accused of providing material aid to terrorists affiliated with the Hamas terror group.

In December, Ghattas was accused of smuggling cellular devices in to security prisoners at the Ktziot prison in southern Israel, allowing them to continue to manage terror operations from behind bars. Ghattas also allegedly acted as a go-between, carrying messages to and from jailed terrorists.

While Ghattas initially denied the charges, during police questioning he later acknowledged smuggling cell phones and carrying messages for the jailed terrorists, though he claimed the messages were not terror related.

On Sunday, prosecutors indicted Assad Daka for allegedly providing Ghattas with cellular devices to smuggle to security prisoners at Ktziot, including Daka’s his brother, Walid. Walid Daka was one of several Arab terrorists responsible for the murder and mutilation of Moshe Tamam in 1984.