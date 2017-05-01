Hundreds of people took part in the Thursday afternoon funeral in the Moshav Ofer cemetery for Guy Kafri, shot to death in Haifa on Tuesday.
The rabbi of the moshav said, "We know that a Jew was killed only because he's a Jew."
Tevet 7, 5777 , 05/01/17
Guy Kafri 'killed because he's Jewish'
