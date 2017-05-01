IsraelNationalNews.com
  Tevet 7, 5777 , 05/01/17

Guy Kafri 'killed because he's Jewish'

Hundreds of people took part in the Thursday afternoon funeral in the Moshav Ofer cemetery for Guy Kafri, shot to death in Haifa on Tuesday.

The rabbi of the moshav said, "We know that a Jew was killed only because he's a Jew."

