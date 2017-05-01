

'He was murdered because he was Jewish' Hundreds participate Thursday in funeral of Guy Kafri. Family convinced terrorist carried out attack that killed Guy.

Courtesy of the family Guy Kafri Hundreds participated in the funeral of Guy Kafri, who was murdered in Haifa on Tuesday, at the cemetery of Moshav Ofer.



Shortly before the incident, another shooting attack occurred in the city, which badly wounded Rabbi Yehiel Iluz, a conversion judge. The defense establishment estimates that the shooting attack was nationally motivated.



Relatives of Kafri, who worked as a driver of disabled children, gathered immediately after the murder at the family home in Moshav Ofer in the Carmel Coast Regional Council.



"Guy was one of the most charming and kind people that I knew, who always liked to help everyone. No one can say a bad word about him. He drove children with disabilities and made it his mission. He loved his children - and they, him," said his brother-in-law, Shachar Dror.



"Guy in his nature was not a person who quarreled ... he was kind - wouldn't harm an animal, let alone a human being. I can not think of a time when he fought with someone that would have caused this. We absolutely do not understand how this happened. It's a shock. A bolt from the blue. It is not clear".

















