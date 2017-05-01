MK Ilatov: Ghattas not an isolated case

Chairman Robert Ilatov of the Yesh Beytenu Knesset faction has welcomed Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit's intention to indict Member of Knesset Basel Ghattas on suspicion of smuggling cellular telephones to security prisoners. Ilatov said, "Until this moment Basel Ghattas has expressed no remorse for the assistance given to terrorists. The way Ghattas thinks, he is committed to help all those who oppose the occupation, including those who kidnap and murder soldiers in cold blood."

He continued, "It is important to understand Ghattas is not an isolated case. He is part of a whole Knesset list - the joint list of spies and traitors, which exploits the Israeli freedom of expression and democracy to the end and is constantly working for Israel's destruction. It would have been better if Basel Ghattas, Hanin Zoabi and their fellow members of the joint spies and traitors list were working for the public that elected them instead of helping terrorists."