Security forces are looking for a religious-looking man suspected of attacking and stabbing a man on Haatzmaut Street in Ashdod on Thursday morning. The victim suffered light wounds. Authorities suspect terror as a motive.
|
11:51
Reported
News BriefsTevet 7, 5777 , 05/01/17
Stabbing terror in Ashdod?
Security forces are looking for a religious-looking man suspected of attacking and stabbing a man on Haatzmaut Street in Ashdod on Thursday morning. The victim suffered light wounds. Authorities suspect terror as a motive.
Last Briefs