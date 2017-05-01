IsraelNationalNews.com
  Tevet 7, 5777 , 05/01/17

Stabbing terror in Ashdod?

Security forces are looking for a religious-looking man suspected of attacking and stabbing a man on Haatzmaut Street in Ashdod on Thursday morning. The victim suffered light wounds. Authorities suspect terror as a motive.

