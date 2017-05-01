Stabbing in Ashdod

Authorities pursuing suspect after stabbing leaves one lightly-to-moderately injured in Ashdod. Suspect said to be dressed as religious Jew.

Police in the coastal city of Ashdod south of Tel Aviv are conducting a manhunt for the assailant responsible for a stabbing attack Thursday morning which left one man wounded in light-to-moderate condition.

The suspect has been described as appearing to be a religious Jew.

The stabbing took place in a parking lot on Haatzmaut Street near the city center.

Immediately after the stabbing, the suspect fled.

Emergency responders evacuated the victim of the attack to Barzilai Hospital in Ashkelon.

Initial reports indicate the victim is an Arab, roughly 40-years of age. Authorities say that based upon eyewitness testimony, the incident was likely nationalistically-motivated.