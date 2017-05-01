Ghattas lawyer: Indictment illegal and in bad faith

The attorney for Member of Knesset Basel Ghattas (Joint Arab List) has responded to Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit's decision to file an indictment against Ghattas by saying, "The Attorney General's move is an illegal step and a lack of good faith aimed at preventing Member of Knesset Ghattas the right to a hearing and to extend his house arrest."

The lawyer issued a statement that said, "The Attorney General contacted us the day before yesterday with a request to agree to extend the house arrest of MK Ghattas, as a conditional for the transmission of material and and the granting of a hearing, which is puzzling and unacceptable which, by itself proves the intent to carry out a process whose outcome is predictable. A definite lack of good faith and condition a basic right in law such that the MK will remain in detention without cause or justification."