Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit has decided to file charges against Member of Knesset Basel Ghattas (Joint Arab List). Ghattas is suspected of smuggling cellular phones to security prisoners and passing messages between prisons.
09:18
Reported
News BriefsTevet 7, 5777 , 05/01/17
Attorney general decides to indict MK Basel Ghattas
