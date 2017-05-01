09:18 Reported News Briefs Tevet 7, 5777 , 05/01/17 Tevet 7, 5777 , 05/01/17 Attorney general decides to indict MK Basel Ghattas Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit has decided to file charges against Member of Knesset Basel Ghattas (Joint Arab List). Ghattas is suspected of smuggling cellular phones to security prisoners and passing messages between prisons. Read more



