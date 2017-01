Attorney Yoram Sheftel said, Thursday morning, that the verdict in the Elor Azaria manslaughter case was detached from reality.

Sheftel has joined the defense team for the appeal of the verdict. Interviewed by Israel Defense Forces Radio, Sheftel said, "We're going to dismember every important paragraph in the verdict and show it false from beginning to end." He also said, "My first impression from reading the verdict is that it's totally divorced from the facts."

Read more