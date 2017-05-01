'We're going to tear the Azariya ruling apart'

Senior Israeli jurist and defense attorney Yoram Sheftel has joined the defense team of Sgt. Elor Azariya, the IDF soldier convicted Wednesday of manslaughter over the shooting death of an Arab terrorist last March.

In an interview with Army Radio Thursday morning, Sheftel slammed the verdict, saying the court’s decision was disconnected from reality.

“We’re going to tear every key claim in this ruling to shreds and show how it is flawed from beginning to end,” said Sheftel.

“My first impression from the reading of the decision is that it is utterly disconnected from the facts.”

Following the reading of the guilty verdict Wednesday afternoon, attorneys for the defense said they were recommended appealing the decision.

“I think we’ll appeal this,” said Azariya attorney Ilan Katz. “We have requested that hearings for sentencing be held as soon as possible, so that we won’t lose time in filing for an immediate appeal [of the conviction].”