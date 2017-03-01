Rabbi Aharon Yehuda Leib Shteinman was released from Maayanei Hayeshu'ah Hospital in Bnei Brak.
The 103-year-old leader of the Lithuanian haredi community was admitted last week after not feeling well.
|
13:59
Reported
News BriefsTevet 5, 5777 , 03/01/17
Rabbi Shteinman released from hospital
Rabbi Aharon Yehuda Leib Shteinman was released from Maayanei Hayeshu'ah Hospital in Bnei Brak.
The 103-year-old leader of the Lithuanian haredi community was admitted last week after not feeling well.
Last Briefs