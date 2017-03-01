13:59 Reported News Briefs Tevet 5, 5777 , 03/01/17 Tevet 5, 5777 , 03/01/17 Rabbi Shteinman released from hospital Rabbi Aharon Yehuda Leib Shteinman was released from Maayanei Hayeshu'ah Hospital in Bnei Brak. The 103-year-old leader of the Lithuanian haredi community was admitted last week after not feeling well.



