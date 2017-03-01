Rabbi Shteinman discharged

Nine days after being admitted to a hospital due to acute pneumonia, the 103-year-old Lithuanian haredi leader has been discharged.

Nine days after being admitted to a hospital in Bnei Brak due to acute pneumonia, Rabbi Aharon Leib Shteinman, the 103-year-old Lithuanian haredi leader has been discharged.

"Together with all the house of Israel, we are happy and excited about the departure of the rosh yeshiva from the hospital," said a statement from the hospital. ''The medical team was excited and privileged to take care one of the Torah giants of our generation''.

In recent days, the rabbi's condition has steadily improved. According to his relatives, Rabbi Shteinman is breathing regularly on his own and will complete his period of recovery at his home in Bnei Brak.

Tuesday morning the daily haredi papers published a letter by the leaders of the Lithuanian haredi communities in Israel requesting prayers for his speedy recovery.

The statement says that "As Maran, our Rabbi Aharon Yehuda Leib ben Gittel Feiga, who is needed by our entire generation, is in a difficult situation, we need to request great divine mercy, and as our sages and scholars have said, we should ourselves be sick, as it says ‘when they were ill, my attire was sackcloth’ (Psalms 35:13).”

In their letter the rabbis stressed the need for continuous study of Torah." We need to increase our prayers and supplications for a complete recovery, and reinforce our Torah learning. It is particularly appropriate to reinforce our learning at the beginning of our set time for learning, and to set aside time for studying Torah on Friday and the holy Shabbat. And God should have mercy on us and on the remnant of Israel and receive our prayers with compassion.”