The 45-year-old man shot to death in Haifa on Tuesday was an employee of the Office of Religious Services.
The 40-year-old man who suffered moderate wounds is a senior judge in the city's conversion court.
|
13:38
Reported
News BriefsTevet 5, 5777 , 03/01/17
Haifa shooting victims were religious officials
The 45-year-old man shot to death in Haifa on Tuesday was an employee of the Office of Religious Services.
The 40-year-old man who suffered moderate wounds is a senior judge in the city's conversion court.
Last Briefs