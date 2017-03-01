IsraelNationalNews.com
  Tevet 5, 5777 , 03/01/17

Haifa shooting victims were religious officials

The 45-year-old man shot to death in Haifa on Tuesday was an employee of the Office of Religious Services.

The 40-year-old man who suffered moderate wounds is a senior judge in the city's conversion court.

