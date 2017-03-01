One person killed and one wounded by gunfire in Haifa

One person has been killed and another person wounded by gunfire in Haifa, in two different locations.





A 45-year-old man was shot dead on Hagiborim Street in Haifa. Roz Diamand, the MDA paramedic who treated the wounded man said: "When we got there we saw a man of about 45 lying on the sidewalk with gunshot wounds to the upper body. He had no pulse and no breathing, and we immediately started to give him CPR, but unfortunately the injury was very severe and we had to pronounce him dead."

Circumstances of the incident are not yet clear. Police are examining the possibility that the incident was racially motivated.

A few minutes earlier, 40-year-old man was shot and moderately wounded on Atzma’ut Street, about 4 km away. The wounded man was evacuated to Rambam Hospital in Haifa. The suspect fled the scene and police are combing the area. They are also investigating whether there is a connection between the two shootings.