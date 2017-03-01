A man about the age of 45 suffered serious wounds, Tuesday morning, when he was shot on Hagiborim Street in Haifa.
Police believe the shooting and an earlier one on Derech Haatzmaut were related to criminal activity and not terrorism.
News BriefsTevet 5, 5777 , 03/01/17
2nd criminally-related shooting in Haifa
