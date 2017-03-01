34 wanted terror suspects arrested

The Israel Defense Forces arrested 34 people, Monday evening in Judea and Samaria, who were wanted on suspicion of involvement in terror and violent disorders directed at Israelis.

Six of the arrests took place in the Ramallah-area village of Silwad, with five more arrested in the Balata section of Shechem. Four each were arrested in the Samarian city of Kalkilye and the Bethlehem-area village of Beit Fajr. Thousands of shekels associated with terror organizations were seized in Kalkilye. Twelve of the detainees were members of Hamas. The suspects were turned over to security agencies for further investigation.