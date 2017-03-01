34 terror suspects nabbed in widespread operation

34 wanted terror suspects caught Monday night in a widespread operation coordinated by security forces in Judea and Samaria.

34 wanted terror suspects were caught Monday night in a widespread operation coordinated by the IDF, GSS, Border Police and the Judea and Samaria police division.

The wanted suspects are accused of terrorist activities as well as causing violent disturbances towards civilians and security forces.

One of the suspects was from the Northern Samarian town of Yaabed, eight others were from Samaria, five from the Western Samaria (Efrayim) region, ten from the Binyamin region, six from the Etzion region and four from the Hevron region.

All the suspects were taken by security forces for interrogation.

During the course of security forces activities in the Kalkilye region confiscated thousands of shekels in cash which according to intelligence information served terror organizations.