EU, Arabs using drones to document Judea, Samaria Jews

The European Union is helping Palestinian Authority residents in the southern Hevron Hills to document local Jewish communities, based on information gleaned from photo files taken from a small remote-control aircraft which crashed near the Jewish community of Maon. A Maon resident took it to the Regavim Movement for Preservation of State Lands.

Some of the communities contain Israeli army bases and security antennas. The drones are launched from PA communities without the security establishment knowing about them. Regavim Field Manager Oved Arad said, "The Foreign Ministry must respond strongly and unequivocally against this activity, which is the crossing of a red line and dangerous."

