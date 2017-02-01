EU drone spying on Jewish towns crashes near Mt. Hevron

A drone with a video camera which crashed in a forest on Mount Hevron revealed a European Union (EU) operation to spy on and gather intelligence on Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria.

The footage from the drone was retrieved after it crashed in view of residents of the town of Ma'on in Judea, Channel 2 reported. The footage shows the drone flying low over residents before crashing next to a car. The drone was then retrieved by the residents.

The residents took the drone to the Regavim Movement for Preservation of State Lands.examined the drone and were shocked to discover that it was sent by the EU, acting in conjunction with residents of Arab towns and villages to spy on Jewish towns in Judea and Samaria, some of which contain IDF bases and antennas. The drone contained many such videos, the final one being of its crash.

The Regavim organization blamed the government's failure to act against illegal construction of Arab housing by the EU for this brazen act of espionage against Jewish communities and IDF locations.

"What started as illegal construction continues and now is harmful to [our] security." said Oved Arad, the head of the land division of Regavim. "For years the European Union involved in illegal construction in Judea and Samaria. Now it turns out that EU officials, together with the Palestinians, are even documenting Israeli settlements and sensitive locations in Judea and Samaria. The Foreign Ministry must respond strongly and unequivocally against this activity, which crosses a red line and is very dangerous."