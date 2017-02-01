News Briefs

Referring to his questioning, Monday evening, under warning of prosecution for receiving large favors from businessmen in Israel and abroad, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu said, Monday afternoon, "Wait with the festivities. Don't be in a rush."

Speaking to his critics at the start of the meeting of his Likud Party's Knesset faction, Netanyahu continued, "There won't be anything because there isn't anything. You will continue to spread balloons filled with hot air and we will continue to lead the state of Israel."