PM to opposition: hold off on the celebrations

PM tells opposition and leftist media not to celebrate criminal investigation against him, since it will come to nothing.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu told opposition MKs and left-wing media pundits who hope that the current investigation against him will remove him from office to hold off on the celebrations at a Likud faction meeting Monday.

Netanyahu opened the meeting by remembering former Justice Minister Prof. Yaakov Neeman, who passed away Sunday.

"Yaakov Neeman was a learned man. He was always reading at Cabinet meetings. He would read the Bible or the Talmud." Netanyahu recalled. He quoted Neeman as saying "I divide the day between the mundane and the eternal."

Netanyahu also praised the decision of the Knesset Ethics Committee to suspend Balad MK Basel Ghattas from the Knesset for 6 months for smuggling mobile phones to terrorists in Israeli prisons. He called for the committee to take further action against Ghattas.

"I welcome the decision of the Ethics Committee regarding Ghattas, but it is not enough. I don't believe that anyone who gives support to terrorists should receive a salary." he said.

Netanyahu discussed the investigation against him towards the end of the meeting. "I see the spirit of celebration in the television studios." He warned those hoping fr his downfall not to celebrate prematurely. "Wait with the celebrations; don't hurry." he said, adding: "There will be nothing, because there is nothing."