Lapid: PM, like everyone, is first presumed innocent

Chairman of the Yesh Atid party Yair Lapid related to the impending investigation of the PM.

"I wish for him and his family, and for the entire State of Israel, that it becomes clear that there was no taint in his behavior. If two PMs in a row fell because of corruption, it would be hard to repair the trust of the public.

"I want to remind the members of the opposition that everyone in Israel is presumed innocent until proven guilty - certainly this also applies to the PM.

"We need to let the Police do their work. Even so, for the sake of the State and people, it needs to be done quickly," he said.