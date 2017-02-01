Lapid: I hope the Netanyahu investigation is finished quickly

Opposition MK and Yesh Atid party leader Yair Lapid expressed his hope that the investigation against Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu will be completed quickly at a Yesh Atid faction meeting Monday.

"The Prime Minister will be questioned tonight. I wish for him and his family, and I wish for the State of Israel, that it will become clear that there was nothing wrong with his behavior. If two prime ministers in a row fall because of corruption it will be very difficult to restore public confidence in the government. I would like to remind the opposition that the presumption of innocence applies to all people in Israel, surely even to the Prime Minister. However, for the benefit of the State of Israel it should be very fast." Lapid said.

Lapid expressed concern that a drawn out investigation could prevent Netanyahu from performing his duties as Prime Minister. "We cannot afford for what happened with the Olmert investigations to happen here. We must not sink months and months into investigations. It cannot be that instead of sitting with the heads of the Mossad, the Shin Bet, the Chief of Staff and the Finance Minister, the Prime Minister would [instead] spend all his time meeting with lawyers as he prepares for the investigation, and then with investigators when he answers questions."

"A man who is under investigation is a man who is under pressure. It is natural and understandable." Lapid added. "Only the Prime Minister must be concerned with other matters, not on proving his innocence. I call on all parties, from the Prime Minister's Office to the office of the Attorney General: Let's get on with it without delay. Take all the hours you need at the start. Take a whole day if necessary. [Just] let the investigators discover the truth as quickly as possible."