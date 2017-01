Slight improvement was recorded, Sunday, in the condition of Rabbi Aharon Yehuda Leib Shteinman, who was hospitalized last week in Bnei Brak.

The leader of the Lithuanian haredi community was visited by Rabbi Haim Kanievsky and the two exchanged congratulations on the marriages of their offsprings. Associates of Rabbi Shteinman ask the public to continue to pray for Rabbi Aharon Leib ben Gittel Feiga.