Slight improvement in Rabbi Shteinman's condition

Condition of Lithuanian haredi leader slightly improves, two days after it was reported he had taken a turn for the worse.

The condition of Lithuanian haredi leader and Torah Sage Rabbi Aharon Yehuda Leib Shteinman, who has been hospitalized in recent days at the Maayanei Hayeshua Hospital in Bnei Brak, slightly improved on Sunday evening.

The rabbi recovered from pneumonia and flu and gained strength late last week, but on Friday it was reported that his condition had taken a turn for the worse.

Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky, one of the foremost rabbinical authorities in the haredi world, visited Rabbi Shteinman at the hospital on Sunday evening. The rabbis spoke and congratulated one another on the marriage of their children.

Associates of Rabbi Shteinman said that "the public is called to continue to pray for the speedy recovery of Rabbi Aharon Leib ben Gitel Feiga."