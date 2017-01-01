Jerusalem fire: Police investigating all possibilities

Jerusalem District Police Commander Yoram Halevy says police are investigating all possibilities in connection with a Sunday-afternoon fire in Jerusalem that took the life of a mother and four daughters. He told reporters, "The apartment was locked on the sixth floor. Firefighters broke into the apartment. We are investigating what happened, why and how we got to this result. What the woman's background and what made such a tragic outcome."

Halevy added, "We are also examining the possibility of suicide and murder. The father was found near the scene. We are waiting for professionals, whose job it is to make such tragic announcements."