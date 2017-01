14:54 Reported News Briefs Tevet 3, 5777 , 01/01/17 Tevet 3, 5777 , 01/01/17 Hollywood TV stars visiting Israel on organized trip A group of TV stars are in Israel now: Meagan Good, (Deception. Upcoming: Foxy Brown). Sonequa Martin-Green, (Sasha Williams in The Walking Dead, soon in STAR TREK) Daniel Dae Kim, (formerly Lost. currently Hawaii Five-0) Mark Pellegrino, (Dexter)



The trip is organized by America's voices in Israel (Conference of Presidents) in cooperation with the Ministry for Strategic Affairs and Public Diplomacy.



