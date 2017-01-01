American TV stars visit Israel

A group of Hollywood television stars are touring Israel in an attempt to strengthen ties between the US and the Jewish state, as well as to bolster the struggle against the BDS movement.

The trip is organized by America's "Voices in Israel" group (Conference of Presidents) in cooperation with the Israeli Ministry for Strategic Affairs and Public Diplomacy.

Included in the group are Meagan Good (Deception. Upcoming: Foxy Brown), Sonequa Martin-Green (Sasha Williams in The Walking Dead, soon in STAR TREK), Daniel Dae Kim (formerly Lost. currently Hawaii Five-0), and Mark Pellegrino (Dexter).



Internal Security and Strategic Affairs Minister Gilad Erdan (Likud), who arranged the trip, said the Hollywood stars "are a bridge between Israel and the rest of the world."

The group is expected to extensively tour the country, while documenting their experiences on social media and showing Israel to their 50 million followers. They will also meet with Israeli actor Lior Raz, Innovation Africa CEO Sivan Ya'ari, and National Service volunteers from minority sectors. In addition, the group will meet medical staff, and Jewish and Arab children who are hospitalized in Israeli hospitals.

Erdan said, "We see great importance in bringing influential people from all fields to Israel, and showing them the State of Israel's true face. We are building bridges between Israel and other communities and ways of life around the world."