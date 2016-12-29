IsraelNationalNews.com
11:53
Reported

News Briefs

  Kislev 29, 5777 , 29/12/16

Sources: Syrian ceasefire within 24 hours

Sources in Turkey have told Sky News in Arabic that an agreeement on a general ceasefire in Syria will be signed in Ankara Thursday evening. The sources say the truce will take effect within 24 hours.

Read more



Last Briefs