Sources in Turkey have told Sky News in Arabic that an agreeement on a general ceasefire in Syria will be signed in Ankara Thursday evening. The sources say the truce will take effect within 24 hours.
|
11:53
Reported
News BriefsKislev 29, 5777 , 29/12/16
Sources: Syrian ceasefire within 24 hours
Sources in Turkey have told Sky News in Arabic that an agreeement on a general ceasefire in Syria will be signed in Ankara Thursday evening. The sources say the truce will take effect within 24 hours.
Last Briefs