Turkish Foreign Minister says ceasefire could be in place 'at any moment.'





Ankara, Dec 29, 2016 (AFP) - Turkey and Russia are planning to implement a countrywide ceasefire in Syria before the start of the New Year, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Thursday.

The ceasefire could be put in place "at any moment", the minister told A Haber television after reports a day earlier that Turkey and Russia had agreed to a deal. "We are planning to secure this before the beginning of the New Year," he said.