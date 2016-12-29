President Reuven Rivlin issued a call on Thursday morning for 2017 to be a year of “mutual respect, between people, and between nations,” in a recorded greeting issued to mark next Sunday's start of the civil New Year.
Kislev 29, 5777 , 29/12/16
Rivlin calls for mutual respect in 2017
President Reuven Rivlin issued a call on Thursday morning for 2017 to be a year of “mutual respect, between people, and between nations,” in a recorded greeting issued to mark next Sunday's start of the civil New Year.
