Kislev 29, 5777 , 29/12/16 Rivlin calls for mutual respect in 2017 President Reuven Rivlin issued a call on Thursday morning for 2017 to be a year of "mutual respect, between people, and between nations," in a recorded greeting issued to mark next Sunday's start of the civil New Year.



