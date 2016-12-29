President Rivlin calls for mutual respect in New Year message

President Reuven Rivlin issued Thursday a call for 2017 to be a year of “mutual respect between people and between nations,” in a recorded greeting issued to mark the civil New Year.



The President noted that 2016 had been a year with many “highs and lows”. He said, “There is much to look back on, over the last 12 months. This year the world came together in Rio for the Olympics and Paralympics, and we are proud of the Israelis who represented us there. This year I had the chance, to visit India, where I saw Israeli innovations used to develop water and agriculture, working to bring an end to the curse of hunger and thirst; in Asia, Africa, Latin America and around the world.

"I also welcomed to the President’s office, here in Jerusalem, presidents and prime ministers from around the world, as well scholars, religious leaders, business leaders, working together to build a better future.”

He added, “That future starts now. I am hopeful that during the New Year we will see the fruit of this hard work.”



The President continued, “There is no ignoring the fact that 2016 was a very difficult year. Bloodshed and terror, in the name of politics and religion, have led to much misery, and loss. We also have said goodbye to some great leaders. We mourned the loss of Shimon Peres, Israel’s ninth President, who helped build the State of Israel, and the vision for its future. We mourned Elie Weisel, a man whose moral light helped us remember and understand the darkest days. We also lost the great Leonard Cohen and Gene Wilder, among many others who brought us joy in their music and films.”



The President concluded by quoting Leonard Cohen’s song ‘Steer Your Way’ and said, “‘Steer your way, year by year, month by month, day by day, thought by thought.’ After a year of so many highs and lows, let’s make 2017 a year of mutual respect, between people, and between nations.

"I wish all of you; to the Christian community in Israel and around the world, season’s greetings, and a very happy, healthy New Year; and to all our Jewish brothers and sisters, I wish you all, a very happy Chanukkah. God bless, and Shalom from Jerusalem.”