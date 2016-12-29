The Gottex Group, holder of the Israeli Gap franchise, has announced that it will close the chain during the course of 2017.
The group said it would make efforts to recruit Gap employees for placement in similar positions with the its other lines.
News BriefsKislev 29, 5777 , 29/12/16
Gap stores in Israel to close next year
