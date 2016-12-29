GAP network set to to close Israel operations in 2017.

The Gottex trademark is set to close the GAP chain of clothes stores in Israel during 2017.

The Gottex trademark which owns the GAP chain of clothes store in Israel has announced that it intends to close all seven of its stores during the course of 2017.

"Gottex will make an effort to recruit workers from the GAP stores and provide alternative jobs for them in other areas of the corporation's trademarks," said a statement by Gottex.

Gottex has stores in Beit Shemesh, Ra'anana, Netanya, Petah Tikva, Tel Aviv's Azrieli tower, Herzliya's Arena shopping mall and Jerusalem's Mamilla project,



