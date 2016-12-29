IsraelNationalNews.com
Gold: Kerry outline does not address Israel's security

Former Foreign Ministry director-general Dore Gold said, Thursday, that the outline presented by United States Secretary of State John Kerry in Wednesday's foreign-policy speech does not address Israel's security.

