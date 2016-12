22:49 Reported News Briefs Kislev 27, 5777 , 27/12/16 Kislev 27, 5777 , 27/12/16 Ukrainian MP wants to move embassy to Jerusalem Read more



A Ukrainian MP announced that he intends to submit a bill in the Ukrainian parliament calling on the country to move its embassy in Israel to Jerusalem Tuesday. MP Alexander Feldman, who is Jewish, announced his intention to submit the embassy bill on his Facebook page.