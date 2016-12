13:34 Reported News Briefs Kislev 27, 5777 , 27/12/16 Kislev 27, 5777 , 27/12/16 Special Interview 'We are not a protectorate' Read more



In a special interview with Arutz 7, Deputy Foreign Minister Tzipi Hotovely says now is the time to apply Israeli law to Judea and Samaria.