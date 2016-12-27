Lapid backs bill to ban anti-IDF groups from schools

Member of Knesset Yair Lapid (Yesh Atid) expressed support, Tuesday morning, for a bill to bar organizations working against the security establishment from appearing at schools.

Lapid said, "Organizations that slander Israel Defense Forces officers and soldiers, calling them criminals and encouraging insubordination, must not be allowed to enter the state of Israel's education system. Think what happens to a student who hears these stories just before joining the Army. What does it do to his motivation and his willingness to contribute?"